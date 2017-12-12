Health-care sector leads the way on TSX

TORONTO — The health-care sector helped boost Canada's main stock index despite sliding energy prices, as the loonie lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.52 points to 16,114.03, with shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX) up nearly seven per cent at the closing of markets.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 118.77 points to 24,504.80. The S&P 500 index added 4.12 points to 2,664.11 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 12.76 points to 6,862.32.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.69 cents US, down 0.11 of a U.S. cent.