Police recover two stolen vehicles on Regional Road 97 in Flamborough

Sometime during the early hours of Dec. 4, someone stole a Bobcat from a driveway on Regional Road 97. The incident was referred to the BEAR unit for review.

On Dec. 6, police were dispatched to recovered a stolen auto on Regional Road 97. When they arrived, they found a second stolen vehicle in the area. The owner of the first stolen auto was contacted and advised of the recovery. The second vehicle was stolen from the Waterloo Region. Waterloo Regional police were notified.

On Dec. 7 at 8:30am, police were called to a rural field on Woodhill Road to assist with a pickup truck that was stuck in the mud. The new truck owner was attempting to show off the vehicle's off-roading capabilities when it got stuck. The landowner discovered the truck on his property with the occupants still inside. After calling police, the landowner used his own tractor to pull the vehicle out.

On Dec. 7 at approximately 11 p.m., suspects smashed the window of a vehicle parked on Sadielou Boulevard. Once inside, they stole a GPS and a garage door opener. The suspects then opened the garage, alerting the homeowners who saw an unidentifiable black vehicle leaving the area.

Overnight on Dec. 7, suspects took a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Browview Drive. There are no suspects at this time, however, the owner will be reviewing possible surveillance video. A second vehicle on Browview Drive was also entered and rummaged through while parked in a driveway. Nothing was taken and no damage was done to this vehicle.

Overnight on Dec. 8, a suspect scratched both doors on the driver's side of a vehicle that was parked in a driveway on Braeheid Avenue. There are no suspects at this time.

On Dec. 8, police answered a report of a break in at a rural business on Fallsview Road East. The suspects cut a chain that secured fencing around the property and then pried open an office door. Once inside, the suspects removed various tools. The scenes of crimes were attended and neighbours were canvased.

On Dec. 9 at 2:30 a.m., police pulled over a southbound vehicle on Highway 6. The vehicle was clocked doing 134 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. Once the driver finally pulled over he stated he was speeding because he had to use the bathroom. The vehicle was towed and the driver’s licence seized for seven days. The driver was issued a summons for a court date in January.

On Dec. 11 at 1 a.m., police were called after a vehicle drove into a fence on Campbellville Road. The driver reports that while coming over a hill while westbound on Campbellville Road, he observed an oncoming vehicle in his lane. He swerved to avoid a collision and ended up in a ditch. The roadway was lightly covered with wet snow and lighting is poor in this area. The driver was unable to provide a description of the oncoming vehicle. The fence owner was notified of the damage.

