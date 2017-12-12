Wynne happy with pot tax sharing plan

TORONTO — Premier Kathleen Wynne says now that a cost-sharing deal has been struck with Ottawa for the tax proceeds from marijuana sales, Ontario can work on passing on some of that money to municipalities.

Wynne made the comments today after the federal government agreed Monday to give provinces and territories a 75 per cent share of federal excise tax revenues from the sale of legalized pot.

Ottawa will retain the remaining 25 per cent share to a maximum of $100 million a year, with any balance over and above that limit going to the provinces and territories.

Wynne called the agreement positive considering that the federal government entered the discussions with an offer to share only half of the excise tax proceeds.