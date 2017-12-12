Indigenous leaders sound alarm over legal pot

OTTAWA — A number of Indigenous leaders say they don't see the prospect of a recreational cannabis regime as a "cash cow," and fear the black market will set its sights on targeting their vulnerable communities.

Isadore Day, the Ontario regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says he and Quebec Regional Chief Ghislain Picard are leading discussions on how First Nations communities will address the impacts of pot legalization.

He says he fears for Indigenous community safety because the federal government is moving so quickly with its plan to legalize pot by July 2018.

Day also calls it embarrassing that Indigenous leaders weren't invited to take part in Monday's talks between finance ministers in Ottawa.