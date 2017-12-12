Ottawa puts economic strings on fighter jets

"Make no mistake, these aircraft will work fine and those aircraft are very much needed," Vance said.

The decision to walk away from the interim Super Hornets — which carried an estimated price tag of $6 billion — was hardly a surprise, considering the government's recent anti-Boeing rhetoric. But it remains to be seen how Boeing will be impacted by the economic-interest test, since the Chicago-based aerospace giant has major operations in Canada.

Boeing has already made it clear it's eager to enter the Super Hornet into the competition, despite its chilly relations with Ottawa over Bombardier. Qualtrough said the competition would be transparent and open to all, and that the new test will apply to all major military purchases in future.

But the ministers didn't dispute the notion that Boeing could be already at a disadvantage.

"The purpose of this new policy is to clearly demonstrate that anyone that wants to engage Canada, if they cause economic harm, will be at a distinct disadvantage," said Bains.

"That's the objective. This is really about our national interest. Our economy. And good-quality jobs in Canada."

Boeing will review the government's announcement, including the new economic-harm test, before deciding on next steps, company spokesman Scott Day said in an email.

At the same time, Day noted that Boeing employs 2,000 Canadians, including many in Winnipeg, conducts business with 560 local companies, and contributes $4 billion to the economy each year.

"If you look at Boeing's record in Canada, I think you have to let our record speak for itself."

That touches on one of the main questions with the new test, said defence analyst David Perry of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute: how the test is applied to companies like Boeing, which already have large interests in Canada.

"That will be fascinating to see because there will be an extraordinary amount of subjectivity in that," Perry said.

"They have the trade action and complaint against Bombardier. But they also do billions of dollars of economic activity in Canada every year. How do you weigh those two things?

"I think that will be extraordinarily difficult."

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press