Alberta MLA says he regrets firing woman in sex case

EDMONTON — Alberta's Opposition house leader says he regrets once firing a female employee because she complained about sexual harassment.

But Jason Nixon says he and his United Conservative Party caucus are committed to ending harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Nixon is the leader of the United Conservatives in the house until leader Jason Kenney wins a seat.

Last week, Nixon spoke out in the legislature against a bill that will toughen sanctions on workplace harassment, saying the industry has shown it can police itself.