Ethics watchdog says he'd review probes

He said he was interested in the new job because the office is one of the institutions that strives to protect democracy in Canada. He told the committee he interviewed for the position in mid-November for about an hour before getting the call that he'd gotten the nod.

The Opposition parties have expressed frustration with how the process has been handled, noting that the government was supposed to consult with them on a new ethics commissioner but instead handed them a letter informing them that Dion was the government's choice.

Trudeau appeared to defend the process during question period Tuesday.

"Nominating an officer of Parliament is an extremely important process that we are glad we have engaged in with the members of the opposition," he said.

MPs are getting seven minutes apiece at committee to quiz a person who will hold a government watchdog position for as long as seven years and that, said NDP ethics critic Nathan Cullen, is a strange scenario.

Also problematic is Dion's past as the public sector integrity commissioner, where the auditor general found Dion had challenges following through on investigations, Cullen said. Those findings are relevant given the unfinished Dawson investigations, he added.

"I guess what it's hard for me determine because it's not possible in this interaction — are you tough, are you fair, are you a dog with a bone?" Cullen asked Dion.

"Would you describe yourself as somebody who pursues it to the end to make sure that it happens because that's the confidence that we need?"

Dion said he pursued several investigations as public integrity commissioner that involved going to court and noted that the cases flagged in the auditor general's report "were not in the global scheme of things very important matters to start with, unlike the matters you have been talking about."

By Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press