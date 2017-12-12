Trudeau basks in federal byelection upset

Outside the Commons, Scheer pointed to the Conservatives' increased vote share in three of the four ridings to claim there is every reason for optimism.

"I also think it's important to note that the Liberals have clearly moved very far to the left to co-opt the NDP support and I think that presents the Conservatives with an opportunity to reach out to Canadians who don't feel that the Liberal party represents them anymore," he added.

"So, there's a lot of time left to play in the game (before the 2019 election) and my job now is to reach out to those."

Trouble is, the Conservatives need the NDP to up its game, siphoning off enough Liberal support to enable the Tories to claim victory in ridings like South Surrey-White Rock and Scarborough-Agincourt — in each of which the Liberal candidate won Monday with about 1,600 more votes than the Conservative. But the NDP was almost non-existent in both ridings — taking just five per cent of the vote.

The dismal results were particularly worrying for the NDP in Scarborough-Agincourt, a riding with a predominantly immigrant population and a sizable South Asian population and which Singh, who was born in Scarborough, has claimed as home — the very kind of riding where New Democrats have been hoping the new leader could make inroads.

Still, New Democrat MP Matthew Dube noted that none of the byelections were in ridings that have ever been particularly favourable to the NDP. That, combined with low voter turnout in all four ridings in byelections held close to the Christmas holidays, renders them "not a proper barometer" of the electorate in general, he said.

Moreover, he argued that the party is still making the transition to the new leader, which takes time.

"The transition is not just about hiring staff ... It's also about knowing what kind of efforts we can make on the ground, how we can fix perhaps mistakes, if I can put it that way, that we made in the last election in order to better reach out to Canadians in communities like (Scarborough-Agincourt) in particular," Dube said.

"Certainly, no one was under any illusion that yesterday, even in a riding like Scarborough, that it was going to happen overnight. There's still a lot of work to do and no one had unrealistic expectations. Our expectation is to be ready for the 2019 election."

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press