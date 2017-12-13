Ontario Municipal Board orders Hamilton to adopt revised ward boundary structure for 2018 election

But the board rejected that argument, stating councillors had an “over emphasis on the protection of the western rural interests as a community of interest at the expense of other community of interests.”

The board recognized the importance of Rachel Barnett of McMaster University, who testified at the hearing. Barnett, who co-authored with Karen Bird the paper “Effective Representation for Whom? Visible Minorities and Ward Boundary Review in Ontario Cities,” stated that protecting rural residents came at the expense of reducing the influence of visible minorities in the electoral process.

“The dilution of the voting power of city wards where many if not most visible minorities reside, has the effect of reducing their effective representation,” stated the board.

Hamilton’s visible minority populations were the highest in wards 2 and 5, while wards with the lowest visible minority populations were wards 13, 14 and 15.

Williams said during questioning that minority interests were not taken into account when crafting ward boundaries.

The board stated that under the revised ward boundary Hamilton’s rural interest will continue to enjoy effective representation.

During the five-day hearing held at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre in October, a variety of residents from across the city objected to the ward boundary structure arguing it did not properly reflect their neighbourhood.

The board also rejected council’s settlement prior to the board hearing to slice a portion of Anslie Wood and locate it into Dundas. The agreement was made with Stoney Creek’s Mark Richardson, one of two residents who appealed council’s ward boundary decision. The other resident was Rob Dobrucki from Dundas.

The board stated that agreement would have negatively impacted the area’s student population limiting its voting rights. It would also unnecessarily impact the Ainslie Wood neighbourhood, the board stated.

“The reconfiguration of ward 1 and 13 is an unreasonable error which divided a community of interest without apparent justification,” stated the board.

The city is required to prepare the next municipal election in November 2018 under the new ward boundary structure. The board had been under pressure to make a decision by the end of the year in order to have any changes to the city’s ward boundaries take effect in 2018.