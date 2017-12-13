Safety hazard prompts utility tractor recall

OTTAWA — Health Canada says a John Deere compact utility tractor is being recalled due to a safety hazard.

The agency, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, says the rollover protective bar at the back of the tractor can loosen and fail in a rollover accident, which could result in serious injury or death.

The recall involves model 1023E and 1025R, with the number printed on the hood of the American-made green and yellow tractors.

About 380 units of the tractors were sold in Canada and about 3,300 were sold in the United States.