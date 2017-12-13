NDP's Singh campaigned in wrong riding

But at least in that case, Singh could argue he'd only taken the helm a month earlier, in the midst of the campaign.

In any event, New Democrats had gambled in choosing Singh that what they might lose in Quebec — where he was an unknown and where his turban was an issue for some — they would make up in ridings in with large populations of new Canadians in Ontario and British Columbia, particularly in the suburbs around Toronto where Singh had held a seat in the provincial legislature.

Which is what makes the dismal showing in Scarborough-Agincourt arguably more significant.

It is precisely the kind of riding in which New Democrats had hoped Singh could make inroads: predominant immigrant population, sizeable South Asian community and, as an added bonus, located in an area where the leader had grown up.

In an email blast Tuesday night seeking donations, NDP digital director Nader Mohamed had an explanation for the "hard losses" in Monday's byelections.

"We had four great candidates with incredible teams and so many dedicated volunteers — but we were outspent," he said in the email, headlined "This WON'T happen again."

Quebec New Democrat MP Matthew Dube offered another reason: the party is still making the transition to a new leader and that will take time.

"Certainly, no one was under any illusion that yesterday even in a riding like Scarborough that it was going to happen overnight," he said.

That said, Dube acknowledged New Democrats will have to "look at where things could have maybe gone better."

Sending the leader into the wrong riding might be one of the things they'll want to consider.

By Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press