CIBC considers U.S. listing for Caribbean bank

TORONTO — Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is considering a U.S. stock listing for its Caribbean bank subsidiary.

The Canadian bank says no decision has been made, but a U.S. listing would provide FirstCaribbean International Bank access to a larger investor base, enhanced liquidity and greater access to capital to support long-term growth.

CIBC spokeswoman Caroline Van Hasselt says the bank's focus is on enhancing FCIB's long-term growth prospects while creating value for the clients, shareholders and other stakeholders of both FCIB and CIBC (TSX:CM).

FirstCaribbean was formed in 2002 when CIBC West Indies Holdings and Barclays Bank PLC Caribbean operations merged. CIBC acquired Barclays stake in 2006 and became the majority shareholder.