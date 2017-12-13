Baby girl critical after stabbing in Toronto

TORONTO — A female suspect is in custody at a Toronto hospital in connection with a life-threatening attack on a four-month-old baby girl.
Police say a man is also in serious condition following the stabbing in the city's west end.
Police say a call from the lobby of a residential building at about 08:30 a.m. today indicated a man and a baby had been stabbed.
Const. David Hopkinson says police searched the area and arrested the woman, who was also suffering from "fairly serious" injuries.
He says the woman is believed to be behind the attack.
Hopkinson would not comment on the relationship between the three people.
"Our officers rushed to the scene and found the baby," Hopkinson said. "The baby had very serious injuries."
Paramedics, escorted by police, rushed the infant to a trauma centre, where she was in critical condition, he said.
Police refused to disclose further information.
By The Canadian Press
