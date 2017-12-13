Baby girl critical after stabbing in Toronto

TORONTO — A female suspect is in custody at a Toronto hospital in connection with a life-threatening attack on a four-month-old baby girl.

Police say a man is also in serious condition following the stabbing in the city's west end.

Police say a call from the lobby of a residential building at about 08:30 a.m. today indicated a man and a baby had been stabbed.

Const. David Hopkinson says police searched the area and arrested the woman, who was also suffering from "fairly serious" injuries.