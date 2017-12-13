Man, woman, baby girl stabbed in west Toronto

TORONTO — Police say a four-month-old girl, a man and a woman are in serious condition following a stabbing in west Toronto.

Toronto police say the incident took place at least in part in the lobby of a residential building near the Sherway Gardens mall, and that residents of the building were involved.

Police spokesman Const. David Hopkinson says it appears the baby was also "assaulted in another manner."

He says the woman is believed to be behind the attack.