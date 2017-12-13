Garnier case:Sexual masochism expert on stand

HALIFAX — A psychiatrist who is an expert in sexual masochism is testifying today at Christopher Garnier's murder trial.

Dr. Stephen Hucker has been qualified as an expert witness in the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, allowing him to give opinion evidence.

Hucker said he was asked by the defence to interview Garnier and prepare a report ahead of his trial in the death of off-duty police officer Catherine Campbell.

The Crown alleges Garnier punched and strangled the 36-year-old Truro, N.S., police constable after they met at a Halifax bar, and used a compost bin to dispose of her body near Halifax's Macdonald Bridge.