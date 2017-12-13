Ontario creates green home reno rebate program

TORONTO — Ontario's environment minister says a new program will offer thousands of dollars in rebates to homeowners who complete energy-efficient renovations.

Chris Ballard says the government will use the proceeds of its cap-and-trade program to establish a fund — called the Green Ontario Fund — through a provincial agency.

The program will offer up to a $7,200 rebate for new insulation, up to $5,000 for new windows, and up to $20,000 for new ground source heat pumps.

In order to access the rebates, homeowners must hire a contractor who has been screened by the agency.