Senate wants Liberals to scrap tax changes

OTTAWA — Mere hours before Finance Minister Bill Morneau is set to unveil more details about proposed changes to Canadian income tax rules, the Senate finance committee says it wants him to put the whole thing on pause.

Committee members say that if Morneau is not willing to scrap the changes, he should at least make sure nothing is implemented before 2019.

The committee spent the fall holding public hearings to study Morneau's proposed changes to passive investment income and income sprinkling, the latter being the one Morneau is expected to address later today.

The Senate report issued this morning calls on the minister to withdraw proposed changes to the Income Tax Act and instead undertake a full review of the law.