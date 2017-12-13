OMB eliminates Flamborough’s Ward 14 in ward boundary decision

Pasuta, who has suffered from health issues this term, said he was considering running again in Ward 14 prior to the decision.

“Now, I don’t know,” he said. “It’s too early to make a decision or comment on that.”

For Ward 15 councillor Judi Partridge, whose ward emerged from the process unscathed, said the decision was a surprise.

“That they would basically blow apart Flamborough,” she said. “Particularly (Ward 14), they’ve basically wiped it right out.”

She added the people of rural Flamborough have very little in common with their new ward mates in Dundas.

“I don’t think they understood the complexities of the rural areas – basing it just on population is not accurate.

“The issues that we deal with out in the rural areas are just so complex.”

She added Flamborough is a massive area impacted by legislation that does not affect the urban wards, such as the Greenbelt Act, Clean Water Act, Niagara Escarpment Commission and Conservation Authority legislation.

“I’m a little stunned.”

While Partridge said the ward boundaries that council fashioned were fair, the board criticized council’s decision to adopt its own ward boundary structure stating “voter parity was insufficiently addressed and other communities of interest were effectively ignored.”

“The 15-ward boundary strikes an appropriate balance,” stated the hearing officers.

Robert Williams, who conducted the ward boundary review for Watson and Associates, told councillors prior to their decision that the existing ward boundary structure would not survive a challenge to the Ontario Municipal Board and perpetuates a “democratic deficit.”

The board officers stated the new boundary structure achieves population parity and recognizes geographic and topographic features.

Hamilton council stood by the current ward boundary structure, which was created by amalgamation in 2001, which they argued was to preserve the rural voice within the community.

But the board rejected that argument, stating councillors had an “over emphasis on the protection of the western rural interests as a community of interest at the expense of other communities of interest.” The board stated that under the revised ward boundary Hamilton’s rural interest will continue to enjoy effective representation.

During the five-day hearing held at the Stoney Creek Municipal Service Centre in October, a variety of residents from across the city objected to the ward boundary structure arguing it did not properly reflect their neighbourhood.

The city is required to prepare the next municipal election in November 2018 under the new ward boundary structure. The board had been under pressure to make a decision by the end of the year in order to have any changes to the city’s ward boundaries take effect in 2018.

