NewsAlert: Police kill armed man holed up in bank

MAPLE, Ont. — Police say they have killed a man armed with a gun during a "traumatic" hostage situation in a bank north of Toronto.
They say they had to use "lethal force to subdue" the man inside a Royal Bank branch in Maple, Ont.
A York region police spokesman says the gun call came in at about 1 p.m.
More to come
By The Canadian Press
