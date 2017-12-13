Police raid marijuana dispensary in Toronto

Toronto police have charged seven people after raiding a marijuana dispensary.
Police say they executed a search warrant at Eden on Queen St. W. on Tuesday.
They say they seized various forms of marijuana along with more than $3,000 in cash.
The charges include possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.
All seven people charged were expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.
By The Canadian Press
