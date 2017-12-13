Widows win reprieve with CPP changes

Derksen said she planned to submit anew her application for the benefits accrued by her husband Daniel, who died in 2016.

"This is great news, just when I thought rules can't be broken," she said.

For decades, the government maintained the age restrictions reflected the fact that a survivor with no children or disability ought to be able to adapt financially to the loss of a partner by going back to work. The benefits were paid out when the surviving spouse turned 65.

An official from the Finance Department said the changes recognized survivors of any age face financial difficulties following the death of a spouse.

The change to survivor benefits was one of several that Finance Minister Bill Morneau and his provincial counterparts agreed to during a two-day meeting this week and one that had broad support from labour groups and opposition parties.

But those same groups are withholding judgment on other changes designed to boost retirement benefits for parents and those with disabilities.

The finance ministers agreed to a formula to assign income for years when someone was out of the workforce to raise a child or because of disability — a drop-in amount based on an average of previous years' earnings. The provision differs from what exists in the base CPP, where recipients can drop years of lower earnings from the calculation of their retirement pension.

The government says the drop-in rules would protect the CPP enhancement retirement pension, but Conservative MP Karen Vecchio said she wanted see the numbers to prove that was the case.

"What is the difference really for women who have taken time off to raise their children under the age of seven? Is this going to be beneficial to them or not?"

NDP critic Scott Duvall said he didn't think that the drop-in provisions would provide the same benefits as the drop-out provisions in the base CPP.

"What they've done is give us some half measures for what we're actually asking for. Women and people with disabilities should be given the full protections under the enhancements."

Hassan Yussuff, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, called on the government to provide actuarial modelling to show what is going to happen over time.

"Unless they're able to produce that, then I think it's a real problem for us politically because we couldn't support it if it doesn't really end up ensuring that women and folks with disabilities aren't going to be disadvantaged," he said.

By Jordan Press, The Canadian Press