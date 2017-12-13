Saskatchewan bus company sold to Hilco

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has sold the assets of its bus company for about $29 million.

Joe Hargrave, the minister who was responsible for the Saskatchewan Transportation Company, says the entire fleet and most of the depots have been sold to Hilco Industrial Acquisitions Canada.

Hargrave says the province received almost 400 bids in what he called an open and fair playing field.

The government shut down the 70-year-old bus service to help tackle a $1.3-billion provincial deficit last year.