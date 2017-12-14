Bertrand Charest's lawyers seek his release

MONTREAL — Lawyers for ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest have argued in court their client should be released from prison pending an appeal of his conviction on sex crimes involving teenage girls.

Charest was found guilty last June of 37 of the 57 sex-related charges he was facing and a judge sentenced him to a 12-year prison term last week.

His lawyers said in Quebec Court of Appeal today they have serious grounds for appealing the guilty verdicts.

They also point out a pre-sentence report presented by the Crown stated the risk of Charest reoffending is slim.

He has also offered a $50,000 bond and has agreed to respect various conditions, including reporting to provincial police on a regular basis, abiding by a curfew, abstaining from working as a coach and staying away from parks and schools.

Justice Martin Vauclair has taken the case into deliberation and says he wants to make a decision quickly, possibly as early as Friday.

Charest's lawyers also announced Thursday they are appealing the 12-year sentence.

With time served in detention since his arrest in 2015, Charest has seven years and 10 months left in the sentence.

The convictions involved nine of the 12 women who'd accused Charest of crimes dating back more than 20 years.

All but one of the 12 were under the age of 18 at the time, with the youngest being 12 years old.