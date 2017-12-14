Police on scene after man barricades himself in home

HAMILTON — Police say they are trying to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside a home in central Hamilton.

Hamilton police say officers were sent to the area (of Robert Street and East Avenue North) just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

They say there is an increased police presence in the area Thursday because of "information obtained during the investigation," but did not give further details.

Police say there is currently no threat to public safety, but are asking people to avoid the area.