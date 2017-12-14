Woman charged after altercation that injured baby

TORONTO — Police say 34-year-old woman is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after an altercation in Toronto that has left a four-month-old baby girl in critical condition.

Investigators say a man, woman and baby were in an apartment in the city's west end on Wednesday morning, and the two adults were arguing.

Police allege the woman made threats while holding a knife and injured the man and the baby.

Police say the man fled the apartment with the infant to seek help.