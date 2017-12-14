Salvation Army looks for last-minute push to meet Hamilton kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign needs a lift to reach its objective of $410,000 this holiday season.

As of Dec. 14, officials say the donation drive is short $245,000.

“The last days of the campaign are always nail-biting time as we struggle to see if we will have the resources needed to operate our local programs in the coming year,” said Dan Millar, area director for public relations and development in a news release. “It always comes down to the generosity of the last minute shoppers to help us reach our goal.”

The Army relies on the Christmas Kettle Campaign to fund its Christmas and year-round assistance programs offered to area individuals and families.