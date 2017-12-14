Toronto stock index tumbles, loonie up

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index dropped sharply from its record finish yesterday, as American markets also lost ground amid uncertainty that a sweeping U.S. tax bill will pass.

The S&P/TSX composite index tumbled 120.13 points to 16,016.46 in a broad-based decline that included the influential materials, financials and energy sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average retreated 76.77 points to 24,508.66. The S&P 500 index was down 10.84 points to 2,652.01 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 19.27 points to 6,856.53.

Indexes turned lower today after U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said he would vote against a proposed bill that would give generous tax cuts to corporations unless a child tax credit was expanded.