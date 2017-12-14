Toronto stocks lower, U.S. stocks higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index slipped into the red in late-morning trading as the influential materials, financial and energy sectors all lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.44 points to 16,121.15, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.42 points to 24,615.85. The S&P 500 index was up 3.20 points to 2,666.05 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 20.09 points to 6,895.89.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.87 cents US, up from an average price of 77.81 cents US on Wednesday.