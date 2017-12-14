Goldman Sachs takes majority stake in Financeit

TORONTO — Alternative lender Financeit says Goldman Sachs has taken a majority stake in the company though a second round of investment.

Toronto-based Financeit, which primarily helps small- and medium-sized business provide point-of-sale loans to customers, did not disclose the dollar value of the deal.

The company says the investment allows it to buy U.S.-based Centah Inc., which provides cloud-based software assistance and call centre support in the home improvement industry.

Financeit says the acquisition will allow it to provide a range of services to the home improvement sector including both loans and lead generation.