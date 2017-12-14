Military issued orders on using tainted info

Canada soldiers "may therefore be faced with decisions about what to do with information that bears the taint of torture on a regular basis," Neve said, so "the need for extra vigilance to ensure that the Canadian military is not implicated in torture is all the greater.

"That is why there should simply be an absolute ban on using any such information."

Both Amnesty and the NDP have repeatedly called for an inquiry into the Canadian military's role in the handling of detainees who were later tortured by Afghan security forces during the last decade.

The Liberal government, and the Conservatives before them, have refused.

The directives issued by Sajjan and Freeland and published Thursday are similar to those issued to the RCMP, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Canadian Border Services Agency in September.

They partially reverse instructions from the previous Conservative government that allowed international exchanges even when there was a real risk of torture.

Human rights groups and the federal NDP had called on the Liberals to repeal the Conservative government's instructions, saying they effectively condoned torture and flouted Canada's international obligations.

Torture victims will say anything to stop the pain, making their information unreliable, they argue.

The new versions forbid officials from disclosing or requesting information when doing so would result in a "substantial risk" of torture that could not be managed through assurances from a foreign government.

They also prohibit use of information likely obtained through abuse in any way that creates a risk of further mistreatment, as evidence in a court proceeding, or to prevent risks to property such as a building.

However, the directives allow the use of information gleaned through torture "to prevent loss of life or significant personal injury."

The directions cite an impending terrorist attack as one scenario in which such information could be used, but officials indicated in a background briefing that a pending attack on Canadian soldiers in the field could also qualify.

In such cases, the information must be accurately described and characterized, and it must be clear that it is being used solely to try to prevent an attack.

By Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press