Lyft launch in Toronto being watched by TTC

TORONTO — The arrival of Lyft in Toronto has raised questions about the impact of such ride-hailing companies on the city's public transit system, which governments are spending billions to expand.

The San Francisco-based company that operates in about 300 American cities launched in Toronto this week — its first market outside the United States. The decision was unsurprising to some observers who said Canada's most populous city has been increasingly receptive to ride-sharing services in recent years.

"Toronto was a no-brainer for us when we decided to launch internationally," said Daniel Moulton, a public relations official representing Lyft.

"It's the fourth-largest city in North America, we think Lyft's values align well with Toronto's, and we know there's demand — over 50,000 Torontonians have already downloaded the app this year because they're so eager to try Lyft."

The city was not always a welcoming destination for ride-hailing services, as the introduction of Uber to Toronto in 2012 ignited years of debate at city hall over business regulation, safety measures and competition with the taxi industry.

But a "vehicle-for-hire" bylaw introduced last year has made Toronto far more welcoming toward ride-hailing businesses, five of which — Uber, Lyft and the lesser-known Facedrive, Instaryde and RideIn — are now licensed with the city.

Mayor John Tory said the decision to license Lyft was made to give Torontonians more choice when moving around town.

Under Tory, Toronto has become one of the most ride-hailing-friendly cities in Canada, said Kevin Bryan, assistant professor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

"Within Canada, Montreal and Vancouver (for example) are much more hostile to ride-sharing companies than Toronto is, particularly with John Tory as mayor," he said. "Toronto is Canada’s biggest city, the mayor supports ride-sharing companies, it seems fairly straightforward that's where you’d start."

The relatively quick proliferation of ride-hailing services in the city has drawn the attention of the Toronto Transit Commission, whose executives are considering the future of transit ridership numbers.