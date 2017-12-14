Four Hydro One workers killed in helicopter crash

TWEED, Ont. — Four Hydro One employees were killed Thursday in a helicopter crash in eastern Ontario, police and the utility reported.

No one survived the crash that occurred just before noon outside Tweed, north of Kingston, provincial police said.

Kim Clayton, who lives near the crash site, said Hydro crews had been working for weeks on the power lines strung on the towers that cross the property, and she was used to hearing them fly back and forth.

Clayton said there was no indication of any trouble until a loud crash shook the house. She scrambled to a window, where she said she saw part of the chopper in the trees that surround an open field. Other hydro crew members were running around.

"My heart started pounding in my chest," said Clatyon, 45, who moved onto the property just six weeks ago. "I was in panic mode."

She said she heard workers yelling that a helicopter had crashed and to call 911. Initially Clayton didn't think the situation was that bad but then she said she feared for the worst when she saw ambulances turn away without transporting any of the chopper's crew.

"I then said to myself, 'They're not coming out of this'."

The helicopter was apparently heading for a landing, Clayton said, adding she was relieved it didn't hit anyone on the ground or her horses, which were on the other side of the field.

Clayton, whose husband was away and children in school, said she choked up when the orange tape started going up she realized just how bad it was.

"They have families, it's almost Christmas time," Clayton said. "I still can't believe four guys died on this property today and it's sad."