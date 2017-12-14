Infrastructure agency names interim executive

OTTAWA — A board director for the new federal infrastructure financing agency is temporarily stepping down from his post to take on a top executive job in the organization.

Bruno Guilmette was appointed last month to the board of directors of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The agency says Guilmette will become interim chief investment officer to oversee officials reviewing project proposals and crafting deals — essentially letting the agency start doing what the federal government envisioned it would.

Board chair Janice Fukakusa says the agency realized it needed to move quickly to build its ability to review and decide on investments.