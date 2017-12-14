'Net neutrality' supporters mourn U.S. decision

TORONTO — Canadian supporters of "net neutrality" say a U.S. regulator's vote to repeal Obama-era restraints on internet service providers is a step in the wrong direction because it will tip the balance of power towards large commercial interests.

The head of CIRA — the organization that registers and manages the dot-ca domain names — said Thursday's vote will "chip away" at a key pillar of the internet: equal treatment for all users.

CIRA president Byron Holland said Thursday's 3-2 vote by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission will remove protections that ensured a "level playing field" for all users of the internet. The move gives internet service providers like Verizon, Comcast and AT&T a free hand to slow or block websites and apps as they see fit or charge more for faster speeds.

Holland said the good news is that the Canadian government and Canada's telecom regulator are supporters of the principles of net neutrality.

Navdeep Bains, the federal minister responsible for telecommunications, said the government supports "an open internet where Canadians have the ability to access the content of their choice in accordance with Canadian laws."

Comparing net neutrality to freedom of the press and freedom of expression, Bains said "we believe that an open and accessible internet is vital to the free flow of content and information, which, in turn, is vital to our democracy."

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B) — one of Canada's largest internet and media companies — said it also supports Canada's net neutrality framework.

"We do not believe that policy changes in the United States will have an impact on Canadians' access to U.S.-based websites or services," the Toronto-based company said in a statement.

But Holland said the FCC decision will eventually have an effect globally, because so much of the world's internet traffic goes through the United States and so many of the biggest internet commercial giants are American.

"I don't think it affects the whole world as of tomorrow, but I certainly believe that over time it will have an effect," Holland said in an interview.