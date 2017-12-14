Chris Sweet follows in father’s political footsteps, seeks Conservative nomination in HWAD

Chris Sweet could be joining other political families if he succeeds in his quest to become the Conservative MP for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in the 2019 federal election.
Sweet, who last month announced he will be campaigning for the riding’s Conservative nomination, may join his father, veteran Conservative MP David Sweet in Parliament. David Sweet was first elected as MP for Ancaster-Dundas-Westdale-Flamborough in 2006. He was elected MP in 2015 in the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in 2015.
“It’s been talked about,” said Chris Sweet during a recent interview. “But aside from the trivia, I will work on my own merit.”
There have been numerous fathers and sons who have served in Parliament and in various provincial legislatures, such as Pierre Trudeau and Justin Trudeau. But there are few fathers and sons who have served together. The notable are Real Caouette, a Quebec MP who served from 1946 to 1976 and was the leader of the Social Credit Party from 1971 to 1976, while his son, Gilles Caouette was elected in 1972 until 1976 becoming the acting Social Credit Party leader in 1976.
And there was David Lewis, elected NDP MP in 1965 until 1974, and serving as leader of the federal NDP from 1971 to 1974. His son, Stephen Lewis became an Ontario MPP in 1963 until 1978, and he served as provincial NDP leader from 1970 to 1978.
Sweet, 31, doesn’t dwell too much on any familial political connections. Instead, he is more interested in reaching out to voters and becoming better known to residents in the riding. There is also some thinking that even through the federal election isn’t scheduled until the fall of 2019, there is always the possibility of Trudeau calling an early election.
“I have always been passionate about community service,” said Sweet, who operates his own business as an event host and DJ for weddings and corporate events. “I want to help people any way I can.”
He said the political bug grabbed him only in the last year and it was then he started thinking about seeking public office.
“The more I thought about it, the more I thought I was suited to it,” he said.
He said his father has offered some advice to his burgeoning political career: listen to the people.
“He basically told me – and it’s important for any job – I had to listen to people,” said Sweet. “About 80 per cent of the job is listening. I’m in my learning stage.”
He said there are a few basic issues people are concerned about, such as the deficit, trust in government, especially how Trudeau and his finance minister Bill Morneau have been accused of ethical lapses and taxes.
Sweet said the best way to help businesses grow is to eliminate the “road blocks” and then step back and watch them flourish.
As for the Liberals decision to allow the legalization of recreational marijuana, scheduled to start July 1, 2018, Sweet wouldn’t say if he or his party would try to repeal it if the Conservatives win a majority government in 2019.
“It will be the law of the land,” he said.
But he wants to make sure people are using marijuana in a safe way, such as no smoking and driving, and any businesses selling cannabis is far enough away from schools, day care centres and recreation facilities.
Sweet, a Hamilton District School graduate, who recently married and is a homeowner, can relate to the struggles younger people are enduring these days.
He said it’s always a risk to operate a business, even when the economy is humming along, while also trying to start a family.
“My generation is the one most affected (by the Liberals’ economic issues),” he said. “I’ve got some common ground with them. A lot of people are struggling with starting a family, starting a career. The best way to help them is to empower them.”
Sweet did take a shot at Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi, a first-time politician, questioning what she has done for the riding since her 2015 election.
“My father brought hundreds of millions of dollars to the riding,” said Sweet, referring to the federal help for the Dundas School of Art, McMaster University, and the Ancaster Aquatic Centre. “We are not seeing anything close to that with our current MP.”
As Sweet prepares for what should be a competitive nomination process – no other candidate has emerged and no date for the meeting has been set – he is already knocking on doors and meeting people.
“I’m ready to listen and learn and work hard to win back HWAD,” he said.
