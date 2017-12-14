Trudeau wants to spread G7 benefits

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will host ministerial level meetings with its G7 counterparts across the country before leaders convene in Charlevoix, Que., next June.

Trudeau tells a Facebook Live event that he wants to spread the economic benefits across Canada as it hosts the G7 leaders' summit.

The prime minister says he can't yet say where those meetings will take place, but officials say they will likely be in, or close, to major cities.

They will involve gatherings of foreign, finance and environment ministers, among others.