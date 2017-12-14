Mental health facility fined after stabbing

PENETANGUISHENE, Ont. — A high-security mental health facility has been fined by the Ontario government for failing to protect its employees after a patient stabbed two workers with a screwdriver.

The Ministry of Labour says the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont., must pay $40,000 after violating the province's Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with the Sept. 7 incident.

The government says a worker was walking the corridors of the facility's forensic unit when he was stabbed and punched by a patient.

A second worker was also stabbed and two others suffered minor injuries when staff tried to subdue the patient.