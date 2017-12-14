Harassment policy does not apply to PMO

The policy also allows for the occasional need to hire an investigator from outside the public service, which is what Purchase said the PMO has done.

At the moment, that Treasury Board policy does not officially apply to those who work in the PMO. But that is about to change.

The Liberal government introduced legislation last month aimed at giving workers and their employers a clear course of action to better deal with allegations of bullying, harassment and sexual harassment.

Purchase confirmed the legislation proposed in Bill C-65, which has yet to be debated in the House of Commons, would apply to PMO staffers too.

Departmental officials have said it could take at least a year before all the rules come into effect.

For now, Purchase said that in addition to modelling their response on the Treasury Board policy, the PMO tells all its employees the minute they are offered a job that they need to follow the open and accountable government document Trudeau issued when the Liberals took office in 2015.

That document does not specifically mention workplace harassment, but does spell out the conduct expected of his ministers and their staff.

"As public office holders, exempt staff members are expected to act with honesty and uphold the highest ethical standards so that public trust in integrity, objectivity and impartiality of the government is conserved and enhanced," the 107-page document said.

"Specifically, exempt staff members must . . . in the conduct of their personal affairs, including their use of social media, conduct themselves in a manner that does not bring the Minister’s office into disrepute," it said.

TVA, the French-language television network which first reported news of the investigation into Gagne, said the allegations involve inappropriate behaviour.

