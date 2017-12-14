Sun Life president taking vice-president role

TORONTO — The president of Sun Life Financial Canada is leaving his position to take a new vice-president role at the insurer focused on developing innovation and partnerships.
Kevin Dougherty will be replaced in his current role by Jacques Goulet who is currently president of health and wealth at global consulting firm Mercer Canada.
Sun Life says the leadership changes are effective Jan. 15.
By The Canadian Press
