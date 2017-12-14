Time to focus on making Site C work: minister

Heyman said the government must now find ways to make the best of the situation.

"We're not going to simply build it and let it go to waste," he said.

There are climate challenges ahead that will involve a lot of electrification of industry, he said.

"The challenge for me and I think all of us is to take this project and find a way to shoe horn it into that plan."

Horgan agreed, saying the government must incorporate Site C into its climate objectives.

"It now falls to us to make sure the project, now $10.7 billion, comes in on budget and provides an opportunity for us to do more with the energy that we would not have been able to do otherwise," he said in an interview this week.

It will be the third dam on the Peace River in northeastern B.C., flooding an 83-kilometre stretch of valley near Fort St. John. It will provide enough power to light up to 450,000 homes a year.

Horgan and Heyman both said the decision to go ahead opened wounds across B.C., including personal ones.

"People have deep feelings about this," said Horgan, who admitted he and his wife argued about Site C. "I'm saddened many people, lifetime friends of mine, are disappointed with the decision I made."

Heyman said: "I've had close friends tell me how disappointed they are in the decision."

Others say they will continue to fight Site C. Landowners and environmentalists have asked the auditor general to examine the government's calculations that the province would incur $4 billion in costs to cancel the project. Indigenous groups have also promised court action, claiming infringement of treaty rights.

By Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press