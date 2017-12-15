Toronto man accused of murdering wife

Toronto police say a 45-year-old man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.
Police say a 46-year-old woman was found by first responders with unspecified severe trauma in a home in the city's east end earlier this week.
They say she was transported to hospital where she later died of her injuries.
An autopsy found that her death was the result of multiple injuries.
Police say her husband was arrested Tuesday and faces one count of second-degree murder.
By The Canadian Press
