Man accused of driving impaired with toddler: police

SHELBURNE, Ont. — Police in midwestern Ontario say a 34-year-old man is facing impaired-driving charges and failing to secure a toddler in a car seat.

Shelburne, Ont., police officers say they received a call Wednesday from a resident about a suspected drunk driver.

They say officers stopped the vehicle in question and also found a toddler who was not secured in a car seat.

Police say the driver provided breath samples that indicated he had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.