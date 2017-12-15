Federal Crown abandons appeal in pot seed case

Nordin said the appeal was to have focused on Brown's findings about delays in the case, not the merits of the charges Larsen faced.

Larsen said he is pleased with the Crown's decision, adding he should never have been charged in the first place.

"I wish they had made that decision a lot earlier and not bothered wasting all this time in court," he said.

"The courts don't have time or space for these kinds of actions. They really should be prioritizing real crimes instead of these pseudo- cannabis crimes that aren't really hurting anybody."

Earlier this week Larsen said he was surprised by the appeal notice and wondered if the Crown was trying to make an example of him at a time when people are openly buying and selling marijuana seeds across Canada in stores and on the internet.

Larsen said he plans to continue handing out free marijuana seeds in the new year.

"I hope that police in Calgary and elsewhere will look on this decision and realize it is not worth the effort to come and charge me," he said. "Hopefully cannabis seeds can be de facto legalized."

Larsen served as editor of Cannabis Culture Magazine and was a founding member of the B.C. Marijuana Party and the Canadian Marijuana Party.

He led an unsuccessful bid for a marijuana referendum in British Columbia and has run a medicinal cannabis dispensary for seven years.

In 2011, he ran for the leadership of the provincial NDP in B.C.

By John Cotter, The Canadian Press