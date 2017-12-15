Labrador mayor shot while hunting dies

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, N.L. — The mayor of Labrador's largest community has died after he was shot in the lower face while hunting alone on the weekend near the Trans-Labrador Highway.

The town council in Happy Valley-Goose Bay issued a statement Friday saying John Hickey was surrounded by his family when he died late Thursday at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Hickey's family at this very difficult time," the town's deputy mayor, Wally Andersen, said in a statement.

"This is a sad time for our community, and we urge all residents to respect the privacy of Mr. Hickey's family and to remember them in their thoughts and prayers."