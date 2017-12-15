Toronto stock index shows moderate gain

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index is up moderately this morning in a broad-based advance spanning several sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index gained 57.86 points to 16,074.32, after 90 minutes of trading, with lift coming from Linamar Corp., Knight Therapeutics and Shopify Inc.

Offsetting strength in information technology, health care and industrials were declines in the TSX energy, utility and telecom services indexes.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 112.51 points to 24,621.17. The S&P 500 index was up 16.78 points to 2,668.79 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 43.07 points to 6,899.60.