Thieves make off with figures of Jesus, Mary: police

BANCROFT, Ont. — Provincial police are investigating after figures of baby Jesus and the Virgin Mary were stolen from outside a church in central Ontario.
OPP say the theft from the nativity scene took place in Bancroft, Ont., last Saturday.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
They're asking anyone with information to contact police.
By The Canadian Press
