Alberta to monitor oilsands emissions from air

The planes will allow scientists to separate out what's coming off mine faces, tailings ponds, as well as the background levels. They will also enable researchers to determine the background level of such emissions before future development.

"We'll have information on how to actually inform what needs to be done for improved mitigation and where those efforts have to be taken," Wrona said.

Wrona said the results from the October flights will be ready in the new year.

A recently published paper by scientists at Carleton University used airborne monitoring over two Alberta oilfields to look for methane, a potent greenhouse gas more than 30 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

It concluded that industry estimates of methane releases were quite accurate for conventional oilfields. But the area producing heavy oil was releasing 3.6 times more methane than previously thought.

The study's authors wrote that if such underestimates exist in other non-conventional oil fields, Alberta will have to cut twice as much methane emissions to meet its reduction goal of 45 per cent by 2025.

Industry supports the goal, but has warned it will have cost implications.

Both the province and the federal government are in process of creating new regulations on methane releases in consultation with industry.

— Follow Bob Weber on Twitter at @row1960

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press