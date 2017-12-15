Linamar stock has best day in five weeks

GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. stock was up about 10 per cent at midday, following its agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion.

Shares of the Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts company (TSX:LNR) were at $72.01 at about noon, up $6.99 from Thursday's close.

It's Linamar's best day on the market since Nov. 7, when it reported a drop in third-quarter earnings compared with a year ago and missed analyst estimates.

The MacDon deal will allow Linamar to further diversity its operations, which make precision metallic parts for a range of sectors including automobiles.