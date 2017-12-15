Bombardier, Boeing to make final arguments

OTTAWA — The bitter dispute between Bombardier and Boeing will enter a critical phase next week, when the two aerospace rivals appear before an all-important trade tribunal — whose ruling will ultimately decide the fight.

The U.S. International Trade Commission will hold hearings Monday in which Boeing will explain why it believes it was hurt — or could be hurt — by Bombardier's landmark deal to sell C-Series passenger jets to a U.S. airline.

Bombardier will have its own chance to fire back by arguing that the multi-billion-dollar deal involving up to 125 planes had no impact on Boeing's economic well-being.

Canada's ambassador to the U.S., David MacNaughton, along with his British counterpart, are also expected to attend on behalf of their governments, which support Bombardier.