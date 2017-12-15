Billionaire couple found dead; Police call it 'suspicious'

Toronto police say two deaths reported at a home in an upscale neighbourhood are being treated as suspicious.

Const. David Hopkinson would not identify the two deceased, but government officials said they were Toronto billionaire Bernard Sherman and his wife Honey.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins tweeted that both Shermans had been found dead, expressing his shock at the news and calling them "wonderful human beings."

Hopkinson says police are still investigating the deaths, which have not been classified as homicides.